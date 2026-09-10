‘Last Mile’ problem limits rural internet access in Wisconsin

Even though Wisconsin’s internet infrastructure has grown dramatically over the past 20 years, many rural communities still face gaps in coverage, which officials say hold back economic development and population growth, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

“That final mile is always the hardest to manage,” said Ken Pearson, the Jackson County economic and tourism director.

That’s true even in some areas where there’s been significant work to expand broadband access in his county and across rural Wisconsin, he added.

Pearson said there are limited financial incentives for companies to hook up rural homes. Another is the challenge in creating new lines, ownership and liability issues, alongside physical geography and a small number of providers.

Advertisement

According to Gov. Tony Evers’ Rural Broadband Task Force, Wisconsin has made significant headway in expanding the infrastructure network for internet access across the state. But 84,000 of Wisconsin’s 2.8 million households still lack access to reliable high speed internet.

Read the full story here: After decades of broadband expansion, rural Wisconsinites still face ‘last mile’ problem – WPR