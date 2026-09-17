Launch Wisconsin finalists to make pitches Oct. 6

Finalists representing a mix of tech-based sectors in Wisconsin’s early-stage economy will present live to judges and others Oct. 6, in Milwaukee as part of the Launch Wisconsin contest at Marquette University’s Alumni Memorial Union.

Twelve contestants emerged from two rounds of judging in the contest organized by the Wisconsin Technology Council, which produces the contest and conference with its partners and sponsors.

This year’s finalists will deliver five-minute pitches on their startups. A panel of five judges from Wisconsin’s venture investment community will select the winner immediately following the pitches. To register for the conference at Marquette University’s Alumni Memorial Union, click here.

Entries were submitted in four categories: consumer tech, deep tech, enterprise tech and health tech. Finalists submitted five-minute video pitch decks for review by a panel of about 70 judges.

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The Tech Council also partnered with three regional organizations across Wisconsin: the Greater Green Bay Chamber, HATCH and the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. Each organization had the opportunity to select a finalist from its region to advance to the live presentations, helping bring more regional representation to Launch Wisconsin and highlight promising companies from communities across the state.

Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing and more. About $3.1 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.

Finalists are:

aMBR Genomics

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BeachEase

CellTrack

Flush

Induction Technologies

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Ordify AI

Rockwell Home Management

Skylark Energy Solutions

Subsurface IQ