Launch Wisconsin invites founders to meet investors Oct. 6

Startup founders and entrepreneurs can attend the Oct. 6 Launch Wisconsin conference at Marquette University at no charge, with opportunities to connect one-on-one with investors from Wisconsin and beyond.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council, Launch Wisconsin brings together entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and others from across Wisconsin’s innovation economy. Free founder registration is designed to bring more emerging companies into the room and connect them with people, resources and capital that can help their businesses grow. Register here.

A key part of the conference is Investor Intros, which will provide selected founders with prescheduled, one-on-one meetings with investors. The meetings allow entrepreneurs to introduce their companies, discuss growth and financing plans and begin building relationships with potential sources of capital.

Investor groups scheduled to attend thus far include BrightStar Wisconsin, Clarevia Ventures, CU Ventures, Gateway Capital Partners, gener8tor, Golden Angels Investors, Idea Fund of La Crosse, Inventure Capital, Madison Development Corp., Mastercraft Ventures, Tundra Angels, Valency Fund, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Investment Partners and Ziegler Link-Age Funds.

Advertisement

Founders interested in participating may apply in advance to be considered for the meetings by clicking here.