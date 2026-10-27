Lawrence University expanding direct admission partnerships across Wisconsin

Lawrence University has expanded its direct admission partnership program to more schools across the state.

The effort builds on the university’s direct admission partnership with Appleton Area School District, announced in 2025, which created a direct pathway to Lawrence for qualifying college-ready students. Since then, Lawrence has established partnerships with Winneconne High School, Kaukauna High School, Wayland Academy and Hmong American Peace Academy, with additional partnerships under development.

Through the partnership, schools identify qualifying students, support them to opt-in, and coordinate opportunities for students to visit Lawrence during their junior year. For students, the partnership offers an opportunity to being exploring Lawrence earlier in their college search. They can visit campus, meet faculty and learn more about student life.

In return, Lawrence offers qualifying students a streamlined admission process, individualized support, and an annual scholarship commitment, with additional merit- and need-based aid available.

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“We have a deep connection to this region and to Wisconsin,” said Emma Kane ’13, Director of School and University Partnerships at Lawrence. “Expanding Direct Admission Partnerships is a really intentional way for us to deepen those relationships and work alongside schools to recognize what their students have accomplished and invest in the next generation of Lawrentians.”