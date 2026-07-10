Leadership Fond du Lac County teams complete community projects

Annually, participants in Leadership Fond du Lac County, a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, complete a community project to benefit Fond du Lac County and its communities.

In the 2025-2026 cohort, 32 participants were placed into six teams. Each team worked with different partners and organizations within Fond du Lac County to address a specific community need.

During the completion ceremony held at The Hotel Retlaw in Fond du Lac in May, teams presented their community projects. The presentations highlighted the innovative solutions the teams created to solve on-going issues within our community. Through the tremendous fundraising efforts of the six teams and generous donations from businesses across the county, over $18,000 was raised and invested into these projects. These six projects continue the legacy of the program by creating lasting impacts through tangible solutions.

Team 1 – Pantry Power Up focused on enhancing the Fond du Lac Food Pantry’s Food for Thought program, which provides weekend meals to nearly 1,100 local students each week. After identifying space and workflow challenges while volunteering, the team redesigned the pantry layout and raised funds for additional shelving, streamlining operations and increasing the program’s capacity to serve families. Through strong community partnerships and hands-on action, the project delivered lasting improvements that help address local food insecurity.

Team 2 – The Furnishers chose to focus their project on two pillars: youth and mental health. With that in mind, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac was the perfect organization to work with. The project refurnished their intake and recreation rooms with lounge chairs, tables, cabinets, air hockey, and some fresh paint.

Team 3 – SHEroes recognized that the community needed better access to mental health support, as stigma, limited services, and low awareness prevent many from getting help. The team addressed this need by installing a Mindfulness Path in Ripon near Murray Park Elementary School and the Ripon Community Center, which is an area frequently visited for its outdoor activities. The Mindfulness Path provides a guided walking experience designed to promote reflection, calm, and emotional recovery, while meeting people where they are at.

Team 4 – Project ElevateHer offers dignity and confidence to women who are rebuilding their lives. By revitalizing the layout and appearance of the closet for WeEmpowerHER Team 4 was able to help bring organization and peace of mind to those in need.

Team 5 – New Beginnings installed a meditation labyrinth at the Gratitude Club. The stone walking path is a space for individuals to self-reflect. Recovery is often a communal process, but this space allows individuals to focus inward.

Team 6 – Zen Bench raised awareness about the importance of mental wellness while offering the community a warm, uplifting space to recharge. The team envisioned and created a “zen space” that supports individuals seeking a moment of peace — whether they’re navigating a difficult time, taking a mindful pause during a busy day or simply looking to connect with others.

To learn more about Envision Greater Fond du Lac, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com