LEAVEN asks those seeking aid to make appointments if possible

The response to announcement of fund distribution for tornado relief has led officials at one site to request that people who have internet access schedule an appointment.

LEAVEN is asking people seeking help to call or visit online (https://leavenfoxcities.org/tornado-relief) to make an appointment to speak to their staff for a short verification process. Please call only if you don’t have access to the internet.

The nonprofits realize the need is immediate and urgent, but to ensure all people are getting the help they need as soon as possible they request you make an appointment.

Call LEAVEN directly at (920) 738-9635 only if you do not have internet access. Email directly at lcrc@leavenfoxcities.org

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The announcement comes one day after $1 million in direct aid was released by the Community Fund of the Fox Valley.