Link for Women fundraiser is Nov. 17 in Green Bay

LINK for Women is inviting the community to attend and support its annual Heels, Hopes, and Higher Education event Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire and Fir in the North Commons, 789 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay.

To register for the event by Nov. 2, visit Heels Hope and Higher Education — Link for Women.

Attendees will hear from speaker Anne Bonney in a morning keynote and an afternoon keynote. Booney is a two-time author, host, and creator of Dancing in the Discomfort Zone Podcast, will present on Change and Resilience through Change.

There will be an opportunity to participate in raffle basket drawings. At 3 p.m., the event will conclude with a networking and launch party celebrating the LINK for Women (formerly Management Women, Inc.) recent brand and name change.

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Christina Olm, President of LINK for Women said, “We also encourage attendees to bring donations of fashionable clothing and accessories to benefit the YWCA’s Women’s Career Closet. We strive for our organization to have ongoing efforts to support women in careers, and in their personal and professional growth”

Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than $540,000 in scholarships to women pursuing higher education and professional advancement opportunities. Funds raised through the event will continue to support that cause.