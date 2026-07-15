LINK for Women refreshes groups brand and identity

After more than four decades of serving women in Northeast Wisconsin, Management Women, Inc. has officially announced a new name and brand identity: LINK for Women.

LINK stands for: Leading • Inspiring • Networking • Knowledge

Founded more than 40 years ago, the organization has built a legacy of supporting women across industries and career stages. While the name is changing, the mission remains the same: promoting professional growth, development, and connection of women by women.

“Our organization has always been about helping women connect, learn, and support one another,” said Christina Olm, incoming Board President of LINK for Women. “As we looked toward the future, we wanted a name that better reflects who we are today and who we aspire to serve in the years ahead. LINK for Women captures the spirit of connection that has always been at the heart of our organization.”

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The rebrand follows a two year-long process that included member feedback, focus group, organizational involvement, and reflection.

With more than 100 members, LINK for Women plans to expand its reach beyond the greater Green Bay area and strengthen its presence across the broader Northeast Wisconsin region.

The organization’s new logo features four interconnected forms representing women supporting, inspiring, and uplifting one another. Together, the symbol reflects the organization’s belief that meaningful growth happens through connection and community.

Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than $540,000 in scholarships to women pursuing higher education and professional advancement opportunities.

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Scholarship fundraising will continue to play a central role in LINK for Women’s mission. The organization will host its annual fundraising event on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire and Fir in the North Commons (789 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay)

For more information about LINK for Women, membership opportunities, upcoming events, or scholarship programs, visit linkforwomen.org.