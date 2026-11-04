Local designer Samantha James goes viral after surprise TV showcase

Samantha Tuchscherer is only 20, but her career has already taken many unexpected turns.

Her unique fashion sense made her something of an outcast in her conservative high school, she says, so she switched to an online program. While completing her diploma, she leaned into her passion and became a beauty technician in Oshkosh. In 2024, she opened Samantha James Beauty and Boutique in Omro to sell fashions and provide salon services such as nails, lashes and spray tans.

While minding the store, Tuchscherer found herself with time to start sketching her own line of clothing that is now intermixed with favorite brands in the boutique: Samantha James the Collection. And suddenly, the once‑aspiring collegiate baton twirler who had previously ridden that talent to a Miss Teen Oshkosh crown was electing to forgo college completely and go all in on a fashion career.

Fashion is an extremely tough business, Tuchscherer acknowledges. There is intense competition and very few designers from her home state make it big. But when it comes to marketing, we’re living in a new digital era — one Tuchscherer was ready to leverage.

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This fall Tuchscherer, who as a TikTok native has devoted significant Samantha James marketing muscle to the social media and influencer spaces, saw a serious return on an investment she made sending clothing samples and PR kits to celebrities and influencers.

Hulu dropped the fifth season of its wildly popular reality TV series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Sept. 10. On the final episode, cast member Miranda Hope McWhorter appears on the screen in a vibrant red mock neck with “Samantha James” embroidered across the front. It was one of the “Lucky Me” sweatshirts Tuchscherer had offered to mail after an online outreach in January. The reality star had decided not only to wear the gift, but to wear it on national TV. And by Sept. 11, Samantha James was breaking the proverbial internet and “Lucky Me” was completely sold out.

The only bad news for Tuchscherer? She had “no clue” it was coming. It wasn’t a paid partnership or ad — just a woman on television who happened to like her design.

“People started texting me photos of TVs … like, ‘Girl, is this your sweatshirt?’” Tuchscherer remembers. “I just start screaming. I called my mom, and she’s like, ‘You need to get on the phone with your manufacturers right now and place an order. This is gonna be crazy.’”

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“I didn’t have any inventory,” she says. “If I would have [known], I would have started placing orders a long time ago.”

The buzz over “Secret Lives” drove traffic to Tuchscherer’s website, samanthajamesthecollection.com, where customers were also able to find complementary items like a hat and cell phone case also featuring the signature design with cheetah‑printed 8‑balls dangling from cherry stems. The “Lucky Me” collection is inspired by the designer’s gratitude: “I’m so lucky to be here,” she says.

Tuchscherer says she likes playful designs that tell a story. Her first original design was a hot pink and cheetah print and read “Be your own daddy. Make your own sugar.”

She has more designs and collaborations in the works, but for now she is leaning into the magic of her “Lucky Me” sweatshirt that perhaps was a self‑fulfilling prophecy.

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“We had a lucky moment,” she says, “and my life changed overnight.”