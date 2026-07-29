Local News Matters: What a New Study Means for Northeast Wisconsin

July 29 I attended the press conference announcing the findings of a new study examining the local news landscape in Northeast Wisconsin. As a member of Press Forward Northeast Wisconsin, Insight Publications has been part of the conversations leading up to this research and what it could mean for the future of local journalism.

I was not surprised to learn that people value local news. I see that value every day through the conversations Insight’s journalism creates.

What stood out to me was the gap between the information people want and what local news organizations currently have the resources to provide.

The study, commissioned by Press Forward Northeast Wisconsin and conducted by UW-Green Bay, found that residents trust local news more than social media. Yet many still feel underinformed about issues that affect their lives.

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Journalism does more than report what happened. It helps people understand their communities, consider different perspectives and make better decisions about what comes next.

Local news is an economic asset

We often talk about local journalism as a community resource. It is also an economic asset.

Businesses depend on informed communities. Workforce development, education, housing, health care, infrastructure and public policy all affect our ability to attract people, grow companies and compete as a region.

Leaders need credible information about these issues. They need reporting that goes beyond announcements to explain what is changing, why it matters and what the long-term impact could be.

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Social media may help information travel quickly, but speed is not the same as understanding. Journalism introduces us to people and ideas we may not otherwise encounter. It provides context and, at times, challenges what we think we know.

That work requires reporters, editors, research, time and resources. It also requires trust, which must be earned every day.

The way local journalism is funded has changed. Advertising habits have shifted, audiences consume information across more platforms and newsroom resources are stretched. Northeast Wisconsin is fortunate to have several local media organizations committed to serving the region, but we cannot take that strength for granted.

Reliable information is part of the infrastructure a strong community and economy need.

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Insight’s role

The study reinforced many of the strengths Insight has built over nearly two decades. We have earned the trust of business and community leaders through credible regional journalism. We highlight the people and organizations moving Northeast Wisconsin forward, examine the issues affecting our economy and create opportunities for leaders to connect.

While the landscape study shared that 47% of readers take action from local news, we also know Insight’s journalism leads to action. In our latest independent CVC readership study, every respondent reported taking at least one action after reading Insight. Sixty-eight percent discussed something they read with others, while 64% shared information with a business associate or client. Our journalism does not end when someone finishes a story. It informs conversations and moves information throughout our business community.

We are also continuing to evolve.

Insight’s future is about producing more content and creating original business journalism that helps leaders understand what is changing, why it matters and where Northeast Wisconsin is going next.

That means looking beyond what has already happened. We want to ask what a new development will mean for employers, employees and communities. We want to examine the forces shaping our economy before their full impact is clear and use our journalism to inform conversations that can lead to community impact.

We will continue strengthening our digital reporting and reaching audiences across more platforms. The formats may evolve, but our role remains clear: providing trusted insight that helps leaders make better decisions.

What comes next

Press Forward Northeast Wisconsin brings media, philanthropy, education, technology and community leaders together around an important question: What does our region need from local news, and how do we sustain it?

This study gives us a stronger starting point. It identifies what residents value, where they feel underinformed and where local journalism has an opportunity to serve them better.

Media organizations must continue to innovate, listen and earn the trust of their audiences. Businesses, funders and community leaders also have a role in recognizing journalism as an investment in the future of our region.

Insight is proud to be part of this work, and we intend to help lead what comes next. Read the full Northeast Wisconsin Local News Landscape Study here.