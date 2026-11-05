Long term recovery committee created for disaster response

Long term recovery efforts from storms and flooding in the Fox Valley area will be coordinated by a committee that aims to bring together more than 50 agencies, nonprofits and faith organizations.

The Calumet Outagamie Winnebago Long-Term Recovery Committee grew out of conversations following floods that impacted Appleton in 2025. Those conversations grew into a concerted effort after flooding in the spring of 2026 and the July 27 tornado in the Fox Cities.

Christina Muller, director of the COW Long-Term Recovery Committee, says they realized that the two federally declared disasters were drawing on the same pool of resources and recognized coordination following the best practices of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster would be necessary.

“No single community organization can carry this recovery alone,” Muller says. “The Long Term Recovery Committee exists to strengthen and extend our support system by sharing information, coordinating services and ensuring every dollar is used wisely.”

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Paula Van De Leygraaf, Outagamie County Emergency Government Director, says the partnerships built during “blue sky days” prior to and following the back-to-back disasters in 2026 will increase access, reduce duplication of efforts and help meet unmet needs.

The COW Long-Term Recovery Committee created an online form to help people address unmet needs. People are encouraged to pursue all avenues of assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency, to local grants as well as completing the unmet needs form here.

While there are deadlines for FEMA relief funds, there was no timeline given for the unmet needs and officials say they expect to actively provide assistance for a year or more.

“Disaster recovery is a long journey,” says the Rev. Ellen Rasmussen, chair of the COW Long-Term Recovery Committee. She thanked the people and organizations who have helped the community throughout the year.

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“Our long-term recovery committee is not here to replace the tremendous work that has already been done, we are here to build upon it, bringing additional partners, resources and expertise to support the recovery,” she says.

Bernie Sorenson Calumet County Emergency Management Directory says, “Disaster has to be a team effort and it has to continue.”

Toward that end, the committee invites organizations to reach out and get involved in the long-term recovery efforts by emailing director@theltrc.org.