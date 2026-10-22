Manitowoc Chamber names Future 15

The Chamber of Manitowoc County announced the recipients of this year’s Future 15 awards.
The Future 15 awards are presented to 15 young professionals in Manitowoc County who have given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work. This year’s winners are:
- Nicole Bonin, Summit Clinical Services
- Kady Collins, Nicolet National Bank
- Lauren Czekala, Broken Plate Catering
- Bethany DeWane, Two Rivers Public School District
- Jacob Glaser, Two Rivers Police Department
- Dan Hassemer, Nicolet National Bank
- Matt Longmeyer, Bank First
- Moses Nettles, Aurora Health Care Manitowoc County
- Aarika Schug, Froedtert ThedaCare
- Allyson Tebon, BayCare Clinic, LLP
- Melissa Tennant, Manitowoc County
- See ViXai Thao, Manitowoc Public School District
- Marques Trost, Two Rivers Public School District
- Vanessa VanderWeele, Kohler Credit Union
- Kelly Wilfert, Wilfert Farms, LLCThe winners will be honored at the Future 15 Awards Dinner on November 12, 2026 at Sepia Chapel in Two Rivers.
For more information about The Chamber of Manitowoc County and the Future 15 Awards, please contact The Chamber of Manitowoc County at (920) 684-5575 or visit https://chambermanitowoccounty.org/.