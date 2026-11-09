University in Pennsylvania plans to acquire Marian University

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Marian University announced Nov. 9 plans to unite with a Catholic university in Pennsylvania.

Under the proposed combination, sponsorship of Marian University would transfer from the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes to the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters, who founded Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. Alvernia would acquire Marian, bringing together two Catholic universities.

Marian, founded by the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes in 1936, has served Fond du Lac and the surrounding region for 90 years.

In Catholic higher education, sponsoring congregations play a vital role in preserving and advancing the institution’s Catholic mission and identity. The two congregations have worked closely to build a shared understanding of Marian’s culture, values and long-term mission.

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“Alvernia has taken deliberate steps over the past several years to strengthen our financial position, clarify our strategic priorities and prepare for the university’s next chapter,” said Alvernia President Glynis Fitzgerald, Ph.D. “We’re incredibly excited about this opportunity to bring together two institutions that are grounded in shared Catholic mission and values, and we are grateful for the trust the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes has placed in us and in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters. Together, we have an opportunity to honor Marian’s heritage, strengthen our shared mission and expand the opportunities we can offer students.”

The proposed acquisition remains subject to further discussions and reviews, as well as required institutional, canonical, regulatory and accrediting approvals. During this process, both universities will continue to operate as they do today, with no immediate changes to academic programs, employment, tuition, athletics, campus operations or the student experience.

During the planning process, each university’s leadership and board of trustees remain responsible for its institutional decisions, working closely with its sponsoring congregation.

“This is an opportunity to enhance Marian’s future while honoring the people and traditions that have made this university so special for generations,” said Aaron Sadoff, Marian president. “As we looked ahead to Marian’s future, it was important to find a partner who understands and shares our commitment to our Catholic mission, our values, and the Fond du Lac community we call home. We believe Alvernia shares that commitment, and we are excited about the possibilities ahead for our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the communities we serve.”

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Marian Board Chair Holly M. Brenner said the process is focused on preserving Marian’s mission and identity while creating new opportunities for the institution’s future.

“Marian has a rich history and a special place in the heart of the Fond du Lac community,” said Brenner. “As a board, we have a deep responsibility to honor that legacy while thoughtfully considering what will best serve Marian and its students for generations to come. We believe this proposed path forward with Alvernia offers an opportunity to build on Marian’s strong foundation, create new possibilities for our students, and carry our mission forward into the future.”

Sister John Ann Proach, OSF, Congregational Minister of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters, said the process reflects Alvernia’s Franciscan mission and commitment to service.

“Alvernia University was founded to extend the Franciscan Catholic heritage of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters’ commitment to education that recognizes and values the importance of diversity of thought, faiths, cultures, service, and the dignity of every person.” said Sister John Ann. “We are honored by the trust reflected in the proposed transfer of Marian’s sponsorship and by the opportunity to help carry forward a Catholic higher education mission that has been faithfully stewarded by the Sisters of St. Agnes for 90 years.”

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Sister Sharon Pollnow, General Superior of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, said Marian’s mission and identity remain central to the path forward.

“Since its founding 90 years ago, Marian has always been rooted in Catholic mission, service, and the belief that education can transform lives,” Sister Sharon said. “As we considered how best to sustain that mission for future generations, it was important to us to find a partner and sponsoring congregation that understood Marian’s identity and values.”

Additional information will be shared as the process continues and details are finalized.