Marinette accepts Boldt bid for city hall, police department

The Marinette Common Council approved an $8.8 million bid from Boldt Construction to remodel a former National Guard armory into a combined city hall and police department, according to the Marinette Eagle Herald.

The contract includes infrastructure for a future garage, but no garage is included. According to the Eagle Herald, the city may seek bids for a garage as well.

The city borrowed initial funds for the project last year and will seek additional funds through borrowing before the end of 2026 after costs came in higher than expected.

Replacing the current municipal building, which was constructed in 1957, was identified as a priority in 2014.