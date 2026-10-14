Marinette Chamber honors members

The Marinette Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual dinner and awards celebration at Little River Country Club in Marinette.

The 2026 award recipients are:

Achievement in Education Award: Erinn Parker, Stephenson Area Public Schools, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank & Trust

WAVE Young Professional-of-the-Year: Keegan Delforge, ChemDesign Products, Inc.

Nancy Douglas Parade of Progress Awards for Economic Development: Island Resort & Casino and Waupaca Foundry

Small Business-of-the-Year: Forgotten Fire Winer

Employer-of-the-Year: Menco, LLC

Ron Wipfli Person-of-the-Year Award: Dr. Tracy LaCanne, LaCanne Family Dental

The Chamber also recognized the graduates of the 2025–2026 Community Leadership Academy, a program designed to develop informed, engaged community leaders: Nicole Albrecht, Emplify Health; Ashley Campbell, Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Marinette; Kayla Clairmont; Alicia Corey, Fincantieri Marinette Marine; Katie Dessart, Aurora Medical Group; Alison Earley, Peninsula Federal Credit Union; Ellen Grabian, Marinette Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce; Brandie Gromala, Weichert Realtors, Your Home Team; Christian Hornick, Caterpillar Fluid Transfer Solutions; Gabrielle Kirkish, Fincantieri Marinette Marine; Jordan Lokken, Kimberly-Clark Corp.; and Kelsey Losset, Domtar.

The Chamber also expressed its appreciation to outgoing board members Julie Bulin of Emplify Health, Phil Eatherton of Waupaca Foundry, and Lexi Rasner of Riverside Country Club for their service and contributions to the organization.