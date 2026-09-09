Marinette County seeks input on former UWGB site

The Marinette County Special Committee on UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus Redevelopment Options is seeking input from community members to help guide the future redevelopment of the former UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus.

The survey, which is open through Sept. 14, will help the Committee better understand local needs, identify redevelopment opportunities, and inform recommendations for the site’s long-term future.

UWGB announced in 2024 that it was suspending in-person classes at the campus due to declining enrollment. At the time of the announcement, UWGB officials said they understood the value of the campus, in particular the Herb Williams Theater, brought to the community.

Marinette County owns the buildings on UW-Green Bay’s Marinette campus and had leased it to UWGB since 1967. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has set aside $2 million for Marinette County for redevelopment of the site.