Meat processer grant applications sought

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant through Oct. 15.

The meat processor grant program aims to grow Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

Eligible applicants must operate a meat processing establishment in Wisconsin, licensed by DATCP or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and be engaged in livestock harvest and/or meat processing. Projects must increase harvest capacity or production.

Funding from these grants can be used for operating expenses directly related to the grant project, including expenses for engineering, architectural design, construction, food safety consultation, equipment, and equipment installation.

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DATCP will award grants for up to $50,000 for projects that last up to two years and help expand capacity or increase throughput. Processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant amount. The selection process is competitive.

Access the grant application and materials at datcp.wi.gov. Grant recipients will be announced in the coming months.​