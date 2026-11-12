Menasha High School wins $1M for football stadium upgrades

T-Mobile announced that Menasha High School won more than $1 million in the company’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

The win was secured through votes by the public and was announced in a video featuring retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

More than 2,500 schools joined the contest. The schools, including Menasha, pushed the contest through social media as well as word of mouth and traditional media outlets.

The 60-year-old Calder Stadium where Menasha High School plays football was severely damaged in a tornado July 27. The team was forced to play home games this year at St. Lawrence’s Banta Bowl in Appleton.

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T-Mobile will donate $1 million to the school for stadium renovations and host a football season tailgate next year. The school also will receive a fitness gym upgrade.

T-Mobile gave a total of $8.4 million in prizes to high schools across the country.