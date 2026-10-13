Microenterprise Grants available through city of Green Bay

The city of Green Bay has launched a Microenterprise Grant program that provides grants of up to $7,500 to expand access to capital for new and growing businesses located within the city. Applications are now being accepted.

The program is funded with federal Community Development Block Grant funds and is offered through the City’s Community & Economic Development Department. It is designed for microenterprises, which are small businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner.

The grant program adds to the city’s work to support local entrepreneurs as a founding city in “America the Entrepreneurial,” a national campaign created by Right to Start. In August, Mayor Eric Genrich issued a proclamation declaring “Green Bay the Entrepreneurial.”

“Small businesses are an important part of Green Bay’s economy, but access to funding can be a challenge. This grant gives local business owners more opportunities to start and grow.” says Jessica Maes, Business Support Specialist for the City of Green Bay.

Advertisement

Who Can Apply?

A business that is:

• Is a for-profit business

• Has five or fewer employees, including the business owner

• Has a brick-and-mortar location, or plans for one

• Is in good standing with City zoning, permits, licensing, and taxes

• Is an owner who resides in a low-to-moderate-income (LMI) household. The 2026 income limits are displayed in the application.

Grant funds may be used for equipment, machinery, interior and exterior improvements, technology, software, signage, marketing, and lease expenses.

Applications are submitted online at City of Green Bay Microenterprise Grant 2026-2027 – Application

Questions can be directed to Jessica Maes at (920) 448-3086 or jessica.maes@greenbaywi.gov