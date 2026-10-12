MJ Electric division investing $135M in Peshtigo

Ironwood Power Systems will make a $135 million investment in Peshtigo constructing a manufacturing facility on the site of the former Aacer Flooring, which closed in 2022.

Public records show Ironwood Power Systems purchased the property for $13.25 million at the end of September.

Ironwood Power Systems is a division of MJ Electric and a subsidiary of Quanta Services, a specialty contractor serving the electric power, pipeline and communications infrastructure industries in North America.

According to the project overview provided to the city of Peshtigo, “Ironwood was formed to manufacture products the industry currently buys from a small number of third-party suppliers, bringing that manufacturing capability, and the jobs that come with it, in-house.”

Advertisement

In a social media post, Peshtigo Mayor Katie Berman said, “Company leadership has shared a plan to begin with about 40 workers, with a five-year goal of approximately 530 jobs as the operation grows.”

In its plan submitted to the city, MJ Electric said there would be a focus on hiring from within Northeast Wisconsin and developing an employee pipeline through working with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College as well as local high schools.

Construction has already started and the company hopes to begin operations in September 2027. Eppstein Uhen Architects and Boldt Construction are leading the project.