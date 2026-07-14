Construction & Real Estate

MLG founder Mike Mooney dies at 83

Mike Mooney
Mike Mooney
Andrew Weiland. BizTimes Milwaukee
By Andrew Weiland. BizTimes Milwaukee
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J. Michael “Mike” Mooney, the founder and chairman emeritus of Brookfield-based real estate investment company MLG Capital and the founder of MLG Commercial and MLG Development, and a major leader in the Wisconsin commercial real estate industry and the Milwaukee-area business community, died recently at the age of 83, according to BizTimes Milwaukee.

“Mike was a great partner and friend,” said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO of MLG Capital. “He loved people and he loved MLG. He personified making a difference while making a living. He had a huge impact on commercial real estate in the state of Wisconsin and at MLG. He was always a champion of creating great culture within an organization. We will all try to emulate that great culture for decades to come in Mike’s honor.”

Mooney founded MLG in 1987. MLG Commercial was acquired by New York-based commercial real estate advisory and services firm Newmark Group in 2019. That ended MLG’s involvement in commercial real estate brokerage, but Mooney continued to provide leadership for the MLG Capital commercial real estate investment business.

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