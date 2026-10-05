Morocco orders 50 Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractors from Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation has received a second direct commercial sales order from Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC, Milwaukee, for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

The follow-on order includes 50 Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) A1 tractors and 50 MN573 heavy-duty trailers designed and manufactured in partnership with Broshuis B.V. The order also includes associated parts, services, and training, advancing Morocco’s investment in strategic heavy-equipment transport capabilities.

The first tranche of HET A1 tractors has been delivered and are now operational, enabling Moroccan forces to fully integrate the platform into operational logistics. This additional order continues the Royal Armed Forces’ broader mobility modernization effort.

The Oshkosh HET A1 is engineered to transport the heaviest armored platforms, including main battle tanks, recovery vehicles, and self-propelled artillery. The MN573 trailer developed by Broshuis represents a next-generation heavy transport solution for international customers.