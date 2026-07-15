Music venue in Scandinavia receives grant

Live Music Society awarded a grant to Odin & Freja’s place in Scandinavia.

The Waupaca Post reported that Odin & Freja’s plans to book acts with wider name recognition from the Fox Valley area, including upcoming performances by jazz and blues vocalist Erin Krebs and Kate Voss of Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce. Upcoming concert details are on the Odin & Freja’s Place Facebook page.

Live Music Society made 29 small performance venue Music in Action grants this year. This year’s grantees will collectively receive $844,000 in funding to support programs that strengthen community connections, expand access to live music, nurture emerging artists, and improve the concert experience for audiences, artists, and staff at each venue.

Odin & Freja’s Place is an intimate, “listening room” style music venue that hosts about 75 shows per year, often for a suggested donation.

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Carol Kraco and Gordon Kirchoff own Odin & Freja’s place.