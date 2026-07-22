MUZA reaches 1 million hours without a lost-time injury

MUZA Sheet Metal Company, Oshkosh, has achieved 1 million hours worked without a lost-time injury.

Muza officials said that for a company where work takes place in manufacturing facilities, on rooftops, and in active commercial construction environments every day, one million safe hours represents a culture built over generations.

“We’re incredibly proud of the buildings we help create, but we’re even more proud of the people who build them,” said Sam Blanck, president of MUZA. “Nothing we do is more important than making sure every member of our team returns home safely to their family each day. Reaching one million hours without a lost-time injury is an incredible milestone because it reflects the culture our team has built together and the responsibility we share to look out for one another.”

Founded in 1928, MUZA has grown from a local sheet metal contractor into a leading architectural sheet metal manufacturer and installer serving the Midwest.

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“Buildings are the result of great craftsmanship, but great companies are built by great people,” said Carven Blanck, CEO and chairman of MUZA.

According to Safety Director Myles Mason, reaching the milestone was the result of thousands of everyday decisions made by employees across the company.

“One million safe hours doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when every employee takes ownership, supervisors lead by example, and everyone understands that looking out for one another is part of the job. That shared commitment is what makes this milestone so meaningful.”