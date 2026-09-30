New CEO named for Noble Community Clinics

Kristin Blanchard Stearns will become chief executive officer at Nobel Community Clinics Oct. 1, succeeding Laura Waldvogel, who will transition to the role of CEO Emeritus.

Stearns brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit social services in Sheboygan County and a longstanding commitment to improving the health and well-being of local communities. In her previous role as CEO of Lakeshore Community Health Care, she helped grow the organization from an idea into three clinics serving more than 15,000 patients annually across Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Washington counties.

Stearns is actively engaged in the community through her service with the Sheboygan Rotary Club and numerous other community boards. She serves as president of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association. Stearns holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, respectively. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Business Administration at Concordia University Wisconsin.

Waldvogel will transition to CEO Emeritus on October 1 and continue supporting Noble Community Clinics through May 2027.

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An April integration brought Noble Community Clinics and Lakeshore Community Health Care together around a shared mission of responding to community needs and improving access to quality, integrated health care across East-Central Wisconsin. The leadership transition provides continuity as the integrated organization moves forward under new leadership.

For more information about Noble Community Clinics, visit Nobleclinics.org.