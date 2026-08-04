NEW Digital Alliance Tech Summit set for Sept. 30

The NEW Digital Alliance will hold a Tech Summit Sept. 30 at Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort in Neenah.

Designed for CIOs, CTOs, IT managers, technology professionals, and business leaders, this year’s event moves beyond AI tools and trends to focus on the people, leadership, and organizational strategies needed to thrive in the next era of technology.

Among the speakers will be Matt Kirchner, president of ATS/LAB Midwest/Mission Learning Systems. As host of The TechEd Podcast, he brings together industry leaders, educators, and innovators to explore how technologies like artificial intelligence and automation are transforming organizations.

There is no cost to attend. Register here.