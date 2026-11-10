New North Inc. names new board members

Jennifer Kalies of EUA and Mary Ellen Schill of Ruder Ware have been named to the board of directors of New North, Inc., the regional economic development corporation for the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin.

Kalies is a principal, shareholder, and leads the marketing and human resources teams for EUA, a multi-disciplinary design firm that provides architecture, engineering, planning and interior design services. Kalies originally joined Performa in 2016 and was integrated into EUA through a merger of the companies in early 2022.

Kalies holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She has held management, ownership,

marketing and sales roles within the New North region, including with Midwest Jennifer Kalies Communications, Hawkins Ash CPAs and QuiCK Transport.

Mary Ellen Schill is an attorney, shareholder and director at Ruder Ware, a Wisconsin law firm with four offices throughout the state, including one in Green Bay. She specializes in advising employers on employee benefit plan selection and design, along with ERISA and tax code compliance. Schill also has extensive experience in the design and administration of executive compensation programs.

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Schill graduated magna cum laude from St. Norbert College with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, and has been a member of the college’s board of trustees since 2015, serving as Mary Ellen Schill vice chair since June 2026. She received her law degree from the University of Notre Dame, graduating cum laude.

Schill has practiced law in Wisconsin for 38 years, including nearly 35 years with Ruder Ware.