New North seeks applicants for local, regional pitch contests

New North Inc., the regional marketing and economic development organization for the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, is collaborating with 14 of its local partners to hold six pitch events during Startup Week in the state.

The event winners will advance to a regional pitch event, Dec. 2 at TitletownTech in Green Bay.

Entrepreneurs within the New North who are interested in participating in the qualifying local pitch events are asked to upload their pitch ideas by Octo. 31 at the New North Pitch Series 2026 website, https://www.startupwi.org/new-north, where additional information also is available. Those registering will be asked to select the one local pitch event that is closest to them or where their business is/will be located.

The local contests are open to all residents located in Northeast Wisconsin or those who will be launching their businesses in the region. Contestants must be at least 18 and the business must have generated no more than $300,000 in annual revenue or capital raised. Winners from the last two years are not eligible to receive award money, but can participate for practice and feedback.

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The six local pitch events are:

Envision This!, powered by Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m. at The Passenger Lounge, 105 S. Brooke St., Fond du Lac. Main contact: Zach Beasom, zbeasom@envisiongreaterfdl.com

Fast Pitch, powered by FVTC Venture Center, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, UW-Oshkosh SBDC, UW-Madison Extension – Outagamie and Winnebago counties, Nov. 9, 5:15 p.m. at Sage Hall on UW-Oshkosh campus, 835 High Ave., Oshkosh. Main contact: Mia Ljung, mia.ljung@wisc.edu

Accelerate Sheboygan County, powered by Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., Lakeland University, SBDC at UW-Green Bay, Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m. at Jake’s Café – A Lakeland Community, 529 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan. Main contact: Ray York, york@sheboygancountyedc.com

Pitch Greater Green Bay, powered by the Greater Green Bay Chamber, Nov. 12, 5 p.m. at Urban Hub, 340 N. Broadway Ave., #200, Green Bay. Main contact: Shane Kanneberg, skanneberg@greatergbc.org

LevelUp, powered by Progress Lakeshore, Nov. 12, 5 p.m. at Mosaic Event Center, 934 S. 10th St., Manitowoc. Main contact: Jada Haese, jada@progresslakeshore.org

Lighthouse Launch, powered by Door County Economic Development Corporation, UW-Madison Extension Kewaunee County, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. in Sturgeon Bay, venue TBA. Main contact: Shauna Blackledge, shauna@doorcountybusiness.com

Pre-pitch workshops are available for applicants.

The top two winners from each of these local contests will receive prize money – $1,000 cash for first place, $500 for second place – with the top winners advancing to the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event Dec. 2, where they will compete for additional funding for their business ideas and broad investor attention. Prize money at the regional event is $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.