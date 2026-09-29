New North to recruit veterans, service members with talent recruitment funds

New North Inc. has been awarded $425,000 in funding through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Talent Recruitment Grant program and will use it to assist service members and veterans.

The grant will support expansion of the New North Hires Heroes initiative in collaboration with Central Command, a military talent attraction and relocation effort of Centergy to serve Northeast and North Central Wisconsin.

New North Hires Heroes helps transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses connect with employment opportunities and communities in Wisconsin where they can build long-term roots. Eligible participants may receive a $5,000 relocation incentive after relocating to Wisconsin, subject to grant requirements and approval, through the New Mission.

The program is delivered in partnership with Semper Forward, which supports national outreach, screening, career coaching, relocation readiness and employer introductions. Semper Forward is a veteran-led military talent recruitment organization and a long-time partner of New North.

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“Military-connected talent offers leadership, technical skills, adaptability, discipline and mission-driven workforce experience. Recruitment of seasoned talent from outside Wisconsin can help employers fill critical roles and strengthen regional competitiveness,” said Rebecca Deschane, vice president of talent development for New North Inc.

A new, dedicated website, along with a proprietary app, has been developed for this initiative: https://www.thenewnorth.com/hires-heroes/new-mission/. It offers service members the opportunity to explore options by prioritizing the factors important to them, then makes a connection with Semper Forward for initial steps. After being prescreened and vetted, applicants are sent the grant application from New North.

Eligible recipients who move to one of eight Wisconsin counties – Shawano, Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Waupaca, Menominee, Langlade or Marathon – can receive the grant.

“A job offer is only part of the decision for a transitioning service member,” says Jen Griffis, operations manager of Semper Forward, a division of Fastport. “They’re thinking about their spouse’s career, their kids’ schools, and whether they can afford the move. The Talent Recruitment Grant speaks to all of that.”

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Employers located within the New North region who are interested in getting involved with the program – and gaining access to a screened, relocation-ready and military-connected talent pipeline – can contact Deschane at Rebecca.Deschane@thenewnorth.com.