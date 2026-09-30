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Newcap properties to be sold for $1.38M

Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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A Crivitz company received approval to purchase 13 duplexes owned by Newcap as part of a bankruptcy liquidation.

Judge Katherine Perhach approved sale of the duplexes to Good Directions Properties LLC $1.38 million.

Newcap closed earlier this year and filed for bankruptcy in March after a media investigation questioned expenditures by the agencies administrator and revealed financial shortfalls.

In the bankruptcy filing, Newcap says it owes more than $4 million to 200 parties including former employees.

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A state audit is underway.

Newcap’s service area includes  Brown, Oconto, Shawano, Menominee, and Marinette counties.

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