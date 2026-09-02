NEWMA announces 15th annual education award recipients

The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance has announced the recipients of its 2026 Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnership Awards, which will be presented Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Great North Common’s Fire & Fir event center in Green Bay. The 15th annual event will spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout Northeast Wisconsin and showcase top talent from local manufacturing companies.

“The awards dinner is a celebration of the strong partnerships that have formed between manufacturers and education,” said NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz. “We are excited to host this event for the 15th year … and provide other schools and manufacturers a roadmap they can replicate.”

This year’s Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will be presented to the following educators and educational institutions:

Career Pathmaker – Administrator: Mike Snowberry – Luxemburg-Casco School District

Career Pathmaker – Educator: Robert Turner – Omro High School

Career Pathmaker – Tech Ed Teacher: Dan Hacker – J.R. Gerritts Middle School, Kimberly

Education Innovation: Rocket Academy Dual Credit Advanced Tech Center, Belgium

Elementary Educator: Angie Arneson – Seymour Middle School

High School Core Subject Educator: Whitney Wasmuth – Reedsville School District

Higher Education: Sarah Fischer – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

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Manufacturer awards will be presented to:

Brighter Image: Sargento

Educational Partnership: Seagrave

K-12 Outreach Administrator: Amber Smetek – Green Bay Packaging

Leadership: QComp Technologies

Manufacturing Mentor: Matt Goll – Therma-Tron-X, Inc.

Visionary: Lynn Stangel – Green Bay Packaging

Youth Apprenticeship K-12: Briess

Awards dinner tickets are available for purchase for $60 at https://events.humanitix.com/newma-excellence-awards. Deadline is Oct. 10.