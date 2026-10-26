NEWMA announces Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards

The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 15th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will be presented Oct. 27 at Great North Common’s Fire & Fir event center in Green Bay.

The event will spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin as well as showcasing top talent from local manufacturing companies.

Ann Franz, NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s executive director said, “The awards dinner is a celebration of the strong partnerships that have formed between manufacturers and education. We are excited to host this event for the 15th year of showcasing best practices and provide other schools and manufacturers a roadmap they can replicate.”

The Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will recognize the following winners:

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2026 EDUCATION AWARD WINNERS

Career Pathmaker – Administrator – Mike Snowberry – Luxemburg-Casco School District

Career Pathmaker – Educator – Robert Turner – Omro High School

Career Pathmaker – Tech Ed Teacher – Dan Hacker – J.R. Gerritts Middle School

Education Innovation – Rocket Academy Dual Credit Advanced Tech Center

Elementary Educator – Angie Arneson – Seymour Middle School

High School Core Subject Educator – Whitney Wasmuth – Reedsville School District

Higher Education – Sarah Fischer – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

2026 MANUFACTURER AWARD WINNERS