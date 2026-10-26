NEWMA announces Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards

The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 15th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will be presented Oct. 27 at Great North Common’s Fire & Fir event center in Green Bay.
The event will spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin as well as showcasing top talent from local manufacturing companies.
Ann Franz, NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s executive director said, “The awards dinner is a celebration of the strong partnerships that have formed between manufacturers and education. We are excited to host this event for the 15th year of showcasing best practices and provide other schools and manufacturers a roadmap they can replicate.”
The Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will recognize the following winners:
2026 EDUCATION AWARD WINNERS
- Career Pathmaker – Administrator – Mike Snowberry – Luxemburg-Casco School District
- Career Pathmaker – Educator – Robert Turner – Omro High School
- Career Pathmaker – Tech Ed Teacher – Dan Hacker – J.R. Gerritts Middle School
- Education Innovation – Rocket Academy Dual Credit Advanced Tech Center
- Elementary Educator – Angie Arneson – Seymour Middle School
- High School Core Subject Educator – Whitney Wasmuth – Reedsville School District
- Higher Education – Sarah Fischer – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
2026 MANUFACTURER AWARD WINNERS
- Brighter Image – Sargento
- Educational Partnership – Seagrave
- K-12 Outreach Administrator – Amber Smetek – Green Bay Packaging
- Leadership – QComp Technologies
- Manufacturing Mentor – Matt Goll – Therma-Tron-X, Inc.
- Visionary – Lynn Stangel – Green Bay Packaging
- Youth Apprenticeship K-12 – Briess