NEWMA releases videos featuring manufacturing in Manitowoc County

The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance is kicking off October is Manufacturing Month with videos featuring what is made and careers in Manitowoc County.

“Over the past four years we have featured different counties in northeast Wisconsin,” said Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA. “The videos are in part to help residents understand what is made and the numerous careers available.”

Other counties featured are Door, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Oconto and Shawano.

The companies featured in the Manitowoc County videos are Burger Boat, Eck Industries, Parker Hannefin, Redline Plastics and Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. The products made are numerous from luxury yachts to playground equipment.

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Kiley Eck, president of Eck Industries said, “We make the hard difficult stuff that keeps the country running.”

To view the video on What is Made in Manitowoc County: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OuorNGmQaM.

The “Career Opportunities in Manitowoc County” features numerous job positions. The video lets the viewer hear directly from people working in the field sharing what they do and why they enjoy their position.

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To view Careers in Manitowoc County video go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ng-i47Pun0M

Other sponsors of the project include New North and Progress Lakeshore. To learn more about Manitowoc County jobs and resources, https://newmfgalliance.org/whats-made-in-manitowoc-county.