Next UW system president named

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously selected Dr. Tonjanita (Tonja) L. Johnson as the next UWs president.

Johnson, 57, is currently senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Alabama System, a position she has held since 2019. Her appointment will begin on or about Jan. 1.

“I am deeply honored by the confidence the Board of Regents has placed in me and excited about the opportunity to serve the people of Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “My goal is to help our remarkable UW universities become even stronger, more connected, and more consequential to the future of Wisconsin.”

Johnson will be the 10th President of the Universities of Wisconsin.

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Johnson has also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the University of Tennessee System as well as other executive positions at universities.

A native of Butler, Alabama, Johnson earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication from the University of Alabama and a doctorate in urban higher education from Jackson State University.

Renée Wachter will continue to serve as interim president until Johnson takes office. Wachter will return to the chancellorship of UW-Superior at that time.