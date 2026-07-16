Nominations close Aug. 7 for Sustainable Business Awards

Nominations are open for the 2026 Sustainable Business Awards hosted by the Sustainable Business Council.

Nominations, including self-nominations, of a colleague, team, product, or service are welcome to members in the Upper Midwest between now and Aug. 7. Optional 2-minute video nominations are accepted.

Award Categories:

Sustainable Product of the Year – Celebrating product design that delivers environmental and social benefits

Innovative Service of the Year – Honoring services that accelerate sustainability integration across industries

Sustainable Leadership Awards – Recognizing Executive Leaders and Sustainability Champions

Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award – Honoring individuals who expand sustainability networks and knowledge across Wisconsin

Winners will be recognized at the 2026 SBC Conference Nov 17–18 in Madison.

Advertisement

To learn more and nominate visit https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/awards