Energy & Sustainability

Nominations close Aug. 7 for Sustainable Business Awards

Sustainable Business Awards
Sustainable Business Awards
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Nominations are open for the 2026 Sustainable Business Awards hosted by the Sustainable Business Council.

Nominations, including self-nominations, of a colleague, team, product, or service are welcome to members in the Upper Midwest between now and Aug. 7. Optional 2-minute video nominations are accepted.

Award Categories:

  • Sustainable Product of the Year – Celebrating product design that delivers environmental and social benefits
  • Innovative Service of the Year – Honoring services that accelerate sustainability integration across industries
  • Sustainable Leadership Awards – Recognizing Executive Leaders and Sustainability Champions
  • Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award – Honoring individuals who expand sustainability networks and knowledge across Wisconsin

Winners will be recognized at the 2026 SBC Conference Nov 17–18 in Madison.

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To learn more and nominate visit https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/awards

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