Nominations close Aug. 7 for Sustainable Business Awards

Nominations are open for the 2026 Sustainable Business Awards hosted by the Sustainable Business Council.
Nominations, including self-nominations, of a colleague, team, product, or service are welcome to members in the Upper Midwest between now and Aug. 7. Optional 2-minute video nominations are accepted.
Award Categories:
- Sustainable Product of the Year – Celebrating product design that delivers environmental and social benefits
- Innovative Service of the Year – Honoring services that accelerate sustainability integration across industries
- Sustainable Leadership Awards – Recognizing Executive Leaders and Sustainability Champions
- Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award – Honoring individuals who expand sustainability networks and knowledge across Wisconsin
Winners will be recognized at the 2026 SBC Conference Nov 17–18 in Madison.
To learn more and nominate visit https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/awards