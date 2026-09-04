Nominations open for Champions of Construction Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the second annual Champions of Construction Awards presented by the NEW Construction Alliance.

The Champions of Construction Awards recognize and honor the individuals who are making an impact on the Northeast Wisconsin construction industry.

The award categories are:

Youth Apprentice of the Year

Rising Star

Excellence in Mentorship

Craftsman Legacy

Nominations can only be submitted by current NEW Construction Alliance investors and must be submitted by Oct. 2. Learn more here: https://newconstructionalliance.org/champions-of-construction/

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“Our goal is to recognize the profession’s best in Northeast Wisconsin, measured by dedication to the field, craftsmanship, leadership and community impact,” said Jason Mathwig, industry alliance director for New North, Inc.

Award recipients and their achievements will be recognized in front of peers and industry leaders at the NEW Construction Alliance annual meeting in January 2027. They additionally will be featured in Insight magazine and showcased on the NEWCA website and social media channels.