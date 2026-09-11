Nominations open for Excellence in Education Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the Fox Cities Chamber’s 2027 Excellence in Education Awards.

The Excellence in Education Awards program recognizes the outstanding achievements of educators in the Fox Cities Region; awards are given to 10 outstanding full-time educators (individuals) who have made a positive impact on their communities.

The event will acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of full-time, pre-K through 16 classroom educators working and shining in Fox Cities schools, colleges, universities and other educational settings.

Nominate an outstanding educator today! Nominations are due by noon on Tuesday, November 12.