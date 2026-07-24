Nominations open for Fox Cities Chamber awards

Nominations are open through Sept. 17 for the Fox Cities Chamber Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The awards recognize individual professional excellence in the region, which includes Outagamie County, Calumet County, and the northern portion of Winnebago County. The eligibility requirements for each are:

The ATHENA Leadership Award, sponsored by Bergstrom Automotive, recognizes a woman who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence.

The Fox Cities Business Leader Hall of Fame recognizes an individual who has demonstrated personal and business success and is a role model for future generations.

The Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award is designed to honor an individual who has made outstanding contributions through leadership in the business community and service during their years as a Chamber member.

The Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award is given to an individual who is proactive in the advancement of others by sharing time, talent, and business experience for the purpose of promoting growth and opportunity in our community.

Award recipients will be announced to the public this fall, and recipients honored on stage at the chamber’s Celebrate event Jan. 19 at Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel in Neenah.

Submit a nomination: 2027 Fox Cities Chamber Lifetime Achievement Nomination Form