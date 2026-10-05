Nominations open for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced that nominations are now open for the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy and remains a driving force behind job creation, innovation, and prosperity across our state,” said Kurt Bauer, President/CEO of WMC. “The Manufacturer of the Year Awards provide an opportunity to recognize the outstanding companies and individuals who are strengthening Wisconsin’s manufacturing heritage and building its future.”

Manufacturers headquartered or operating in Wisconsin are encouraged to apply. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges made up of trusted leaders from Wisconsin’s manufacturing, education, and business communities.

Four Grand Award winners – based on company presence in Wisconsin – will be recognized for their impeccable performance across all benchmarks. Additionally, the program includes a Spotlight Award track to recognize specialized excellence in a specific category: Business Resilience & Growth, Community Impact & Investment, Excellence in Product & Process Innovation, or Commitment to Workforce.

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While nominations will close on Oct. 30, applications will be accepted through Dec 3. Winners will be honored at the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards ceremony and gala on Feb. 18 at The Pfister in Milwaukee.

To learn more about the program or submit a nomination, visit http://wimoty.com