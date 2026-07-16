Nominations sought for Community and Economic Development Awards

Nominations are being sought for the Community and Economic Development Awards that will be presented at WEDA’s 2026 Fall Best Practices Conference in Kenosha, Sept. 17.
Nominations, which close Aug. 7, are being accepted in the following four categories:
Business Retention and Expansion
This award recognizes a single economic development project in which a community successfully mobilized to retain and/or expand an existing business of great importance to the community.
Economic Development Initiative
This award recognizes innovation in community and economic development that promotes economic growth within communities and regions.
Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse
This award recognizes innovative real estate redevelopment or reuse projects that demonstrate measurable and quantitative impact on employment and tax base.
Talent Attraction, Development, and Retention
This award recognizes initiatives or programs that can document successful talent attraction, development, and retention outcomes.