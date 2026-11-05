Nominations sought for Nancy Armbrust Award

Nominations are now open for the Nancy Armbrust Impact Award, an annual recognition honoring a woman whose has inspired others and improved our community.

Schreiber Foods created the award in 2018 to honor Nancy Armbrust, a retired Schreiber Foods executive.

Given in partnership with Schreiber Foods and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the award includes a grant of $5,000 to be awarded to the recipient’s nonprofit organization of choice that supports women and girls through the Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay’s biannual grant cycle.

Community members are encouraged to nominate a woman who meets the following criteria:

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Contributes time and talent to improve the quality of life for others in the community.

Actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

Empowers women and inspires girls by being a role model for others to emulate.

Creates an environment within organization(s) that value women’s accomplishments and contributions.

Made a significant impact in Brown, Kewaunee, and/or Oconto counties through both their business and community involvement.

Nomination timeline is November 1 – December 15, 2026. More information and the nomination form can be found at https://womensfundgb.org/about/nancy-armbrust-impact-award/.

The winner will be recognized at ​​Impactful, an event by the Women’s Fund in March.

Previous award recipients include: Nancy Armbrust, Dr. Brookh Lyons, Dr. Michelle Langenfeld, Chris Woleske, Dr. Chelsea Faase, Robyn Davis, Bridget O’Connor, Brighid Riordan, and Rhonda Chandler.