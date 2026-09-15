Northeast Wisconsin well represented in CEDA finalists

Finalists for the 2026 Community and Economic Development Awards were announced today by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.

Three economic development projects or programs were selected in each of the four following CEDA categories: Business Retention and Expansion; Economic Development Initiative; Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse; and Talent Attraction, Development and Retention. The winners in each category will be announced at the CEDA Awards ceremony luncheon, which will be held Sept. 17, as part of WEDA’s Fall Best Practices Conference in Kenosha.

Listed below are the recently announced 2026 CEDA Award finalists in each category.

Business Retention and Expansion:

This award recognizes a single economic development project in which a community successfully mobilized to retain or expand an existing business of great importance to the community.

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Rogers Behavioral Health Chippewa Falls Expansion Initiative – Chippewa Falls, WI

Weinbrenner Shoe Company – Marshfield, WI

Worthington Cylinders Expansion Project – Chilton, WI

Economic Development Initiative

This award recognizes innovation in community and economic development that promotes economic growth within communities and regions.

Appleton International Airport Terminal Expansion and Renovation – Appleton

Boys & Girls Clubs – Judy Corbett Hutchens Workforce Readiness Center Construction – La Crosse

Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) – Green Bay

Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse

This award recognizes innovative real estate redevelopment or reuse projects that demonstrate measurable and quantitative impact on employment and tax base.

New Richmond Community Library: A Public-Private Partnership – New Richmond

State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project – Madison

Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center – City of Janesville

Talent Attraction, Development, and Retention

This award recognizes initiatives or programs that can document successful talent attraction, development, and retention outcomes.

NEW Digital Alliance Investor Mentorship Program – Northeast

NEW Construction Leadership Academy – Northeast

Rock Internship & Externship Programs – Rock County

Nominated projects were screened and selected by an impartial panel of judges comprised of WEDA members and partners.