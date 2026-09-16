Officials: $5M in tornado relief awarded, $4M still needed

All $5 million donated by the community for tornado relief has now been awarded to local nonprofits., according to representatives of the Community Response Fund.

This week, fund leaders approved an additional $1.3 million for direct financial assistance, bringing the total dedicated to household assistance to $4.1 million.

Since Sept. 1, LEAVEN and People of Progression have helped more than 500 tornado-affected families, and assistance continues to go out. At the same time, more than 600 additional requests for assistance and scheduled appointments remain.

Based on the number of people seeking help and what nonprofits now know about their needs, the Community Response Fund is seeking another $4 million so assistance can continue reaching tornado-affected families.

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LEAVEN and People of Progression continue to review requests and provide help. While all money donated to the Community Response Fund to date has been awarded to local nonprofits, not all of that money has been distributed.

The fund is comprised of donations given by more than 5,300 individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Community Response Fund is managed by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, and the tornado relief and recovery is in collaboration with United Way Fox Cities and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

Of the $5 million awarded to 33 local nonprofits:

$4.1 million is supporting direct financial assistance through LEAVEN and People of Progression to tornado-affected households;

$250,000 is supporting efforts to rebuild tornado-damaged housing;

$671,050 supported immediate relief and helped nonprofits respond quickly to families seeking assistance.

Based on interviews with families and individuals, new needs emerged as insurance claims were processed, temporary housing arrangements ended, and the costs of replacing damaged belongings and transportation added up.

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“The stories we’re hearing make clear why the need is so much greater than any of us could see in the first days after the tornado,” said Nikki Gerhard, executive director of LEAVEN. “Families aren’t coming to us with just a damaged roof. They’re dealing with lost income, totaled vehicles, temporary housing, insurance deductibles and belongings they have to replace—all at the same time.”

“People are trying to recover from a disaster while still going to work, caring for their children and paying the bills that didn’t stop when the tornado hit,” said Kristin Kelly, executive director of People of Progression. “For many families, one setback leads to another—a damaged vehicle makes it harder to get to work, missed work means lost income, and suddenly they’re falling behind on expenses that have nothing to do with repairing their home. This assistance gives families some breathing room to deal with what happened and begin moving forward.”

Requests for aid continue

Both nonprofits have served hundreds of families and individuals, and tornado relief requests are continuing to come in. Based on scheduled appointments and inquiries, the nonprofits are currently working through more than 600 additional requests for assistance.

“It is clear the process is working, but there is more work to do,” said Curt Detjen, president & CEO of the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. “Based on the number of people still seeking help and the needs nonprofits are seeing, we estimate at least another $4 million will be needed. We’re asking the community to help us raise those dollars so we can keep saying yes to families who need help.”

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“The Fox Valley has never faced a disaster of this magnitude,” said Bill Wyman, president and CEO of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation. “We are also announcing that a donor has stepped forward with $500,000 toward the $4 million goal.”

Wyman said 100% of all donations to the Community Response fund will go directly to tornado-affected households.

For families seeking assistance

If your household was affected by the tornado and you need help, LEAVEN and People of Progression continue to work with families. Both nonprofits will meet with individuals to confirm how the tornado affected their lives. Households will need to provide proof of their primary address, which will be checked against the official list of tornado-affected properties. From there, the nonprofits will talk with families about their immediate tornado-related needs and the assistance that may help. To get started, call or visit the organizations:

LEAVEN

Initiate help through the website at leavenfoxcities.org Call LEAVEN directly at (920) 738-9635 only if you do not have access to the internet.

PEOPLE OF PROGRESSION

Open for in-person walk in help at 333 First St., Ste A, Menasha, WI 54952. For more information, visit www.peopleofprogression.com or call 920-815-9487