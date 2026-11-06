Oh Snap! celebrates National Pickle Day with free pickles

OH SNAP!, the original creator of the brineless pickle in a pouch, is commemorating National Pickle Day Nov. 14, with complimentary pickles via Instacart and Snag Delivery, an exclusive partnership with Aroma Joe’s, social giveaways, and more.

“National Pickle Day brings together people who share our love for bold flavor and a good crunch,” said Ryan M. Downs, Founder and President of OH SNAP!. “This year, we’re going bigger, creating unexpected ways for consumers nationwide to try OH SNAP! and, of course, enjoy some free pickles along the way.”

Starting Nov. 13, consumers can redeem one of 5,000 complimentary OH SNAP! pickle pouches through Instacart, while supplies last.

From Nov. 14-18, followers can take their pickle obsession one “step” further with the chance to win one-of-a-kind custom sneakers. Created in partnership with custom shoe creator @with__an_h, the sneakers bring the brand’s bold personality to a new canvas. Five winners will be selected through the social giveaway.

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Additionally, on November 14, OH SNAP! is partnering with Snag Delivery to bring National Pickle Day directly to college students. During a special “Pickle Power Hour,” more than 1,000 complimentary OH SNAP! pickle pouches will be included in Snag Delivery orders across 15 college campuses, giving students a crunchy surprise with their orders.

Fans can get in on the National Pickle Day festivities early. The brand will surprise select pickle lovers with specially curated boxes featuring OH SNAP! products and branded swag.

To learn more about OH SNAP! and its lineup of grab-and-go snacks, visit ohsnappickles.com and OH SNAP! on Instagram.