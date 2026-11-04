Oshkosh Arena to host indoor football in 2027

VenuWorks of Oshkosh announced that the Wisconsin Aviators of the American Indoor Football league will play in the Oshkosh Arena in 2027.

The Aviators were founded in 2023 and had an undefeated regular season in 2024. Starting in March 2027, there will be eight Aviator home games at the Oshkosh Arena.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Wisconsin Aviators to Oshkosh Arena,” said Andy Linton, Executive Director of VenuWorks of Oshkosh.

“The Aviators have built an impressive organization in a short period of time and have demonstrated a strong commitment to both excellence on the field and engagement in the community.”

The Aviators enter the AIF after building a championship foundation. During the organization’s 2024 United Indoor Football Association (UIFA) campaign, the team completed a 10-0 regular season before advancing through the postseason. On Jan. 25, 2025, the Aviators captured the 2024 UIFA Championship with a 60-39 victory over the Knoxville Bandits.

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“New Look. New Direction. New League. New Era. That’s more than a slogan for our organization; it’s the next step in our growth,” said Wisconsin Aviators Team Owner Lawerance Peters. “We’re excited to bring Wisconsin Aviators football to Oshkosh Arena and introduce fans throughout the Fox Valley and surrounding communities to the energy and excitement of American Indoor Football.”