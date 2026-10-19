Oshkosh Chamber announces keynote for Economic Outlook Breakfast

The Oshkosh Chamber will host Michael Feuz, Economist & Senior Consulting Speaker for ITR Economics, as the keynote speaker for the 2027 Economic Outlook Breakfast, Feb. 9.

Michael Feuz is a nationally recognized economist, keynote speaker, and senior consulting speaker with ITR Economics, the oldest privately held, continuously operating economic research and forecasting firm in the United States. Feuz helps business leaders understand where the economy is headed and how to strategically position their organizations for long‑term success.

Feuz contributes to ITR’s economic research, forecast reviews, and client advisory services. He regularly works with leadership teams to interpret shifting business cycles, identify emerging risks and opportunities, and build business strategies.

Before joining ITR Economics, Feuz built a decade‑long career in the technology sector, where he developed and executed go‑to‑market strategies for start‑ups and advised C‑suite leaders across manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, financial services, and small business. His background includes improving operational efficiency, strengthening data capture and analysis, enhancing intra‑company communications, and boosting profitability for clients nationwide.

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The Economic Outlook Breakfast is an annual gathering of business leaders, professionals, and community members to examine critical economic trends and issues impacting the region and beyond. The event provides opportunities for networking and discussion among peers. Registration is now open on the Oshkosh Chamber website and event calendar