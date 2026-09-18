Oshkosh chamber names award in honor of Tony Renning

The Oshkosh Chamber renamed its Propel Young Professional of the Year Award to the Tony J. Renning Propel Young Professional of the Year Award, honoring the lasting impact of Tony Renning on Propel, the Oshkosh Chamber, and the greater Oshkosh community.

“Tony was a champion for young professionals, for the Oshkosh business community and for

the many organizations he served,” said Oshkosh Chamber President and CEO Rob Kleman. “His

leadership, generosity and commitment to making Oshkosh a better place left an impact that

continues today.”

Renning was a founding member of Propel, the Chamber’s young professionals’ organization. He

drafted Propel’s original bylaws and eventually served as its president, helping lay the

foundation for a program that continues to engage and develop the next generation of Oshkosh

leaders.

Renning was a regular participant at chamber events, including Business After Hours and golf outings, and contributed to Leadership Oshkosh programming.

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A respected labor and employment attorney with Davis & Kuelthau and later Renning, Lewis &

Lacy, Renning also dedicated significant time and talent to community service. His extensive

volunteer involvement included leadership and board roles with organizations throughout the

Fox Valley, including the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, Greater Oshkosh Economic

Development Corporation (GOEDC), Evergreen Retirement Community, Oshkosh Community

YMCA, Oshkosh Area United Way, Oshkosh Family, Inc., Paine Art Center & Gardens, Boys &

Girls Club of Oshkosh, and the Wisconsin Family Business Forum.

He also served in leadership roles with the Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin SHRM

Council, and other community organizations, while supporting initiatives through the UW

Oshkosh Business Success Center, Oshkosh Area SHRM, and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse

Services.