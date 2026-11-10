Oshkosh Defense receives $31M order from U.S. Army

Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Corporation has received an additional $31 million order from the U.S. Army for Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 Low-Velocity Airdrop (LVAD) M1081 4×4 and 6×6 Cargo vehicles to advance its FMTV A2 fleet.

Following more than $75 million in orders in 2026, this contract reflects the U.S. Army’s continued investment in the FMTV A2 LVAD capability and supports the delivery of mission-ready vehicles designed for airborne and rapidly deploying forces.

“Each additional FMTV A2 LVAD order reflects the Army’s continued investment in a proven capability that supports the evolving needs of the changing battlefield,” said Jeff Heggemeier, vice president and general manager, Oshkosh Defense. “The FMTV A2’s flexibility allows it to be adapted to various mission sets, and Oshkosh Defense remains committed to delivering adaptable, reliable vehicles that meet the pace of operational requirements.”

This order builds on Oshkosh Defense’s ongoing support of the FMTV A2 program. To date, the Army has placed orders for 953 Oshkosh FMTV A2 LVADs.