Oshkosh lays off 80

Oshkosh Corp. laid off about 80 office employees in its transport segment after missing its third quarter earnings estimates, according to the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Alexandra Hittle, senior director of global marketing and communications for the transport segment, said via email that the cuts are part of a structural realignment “to bring our cost structure and organizational layers in line with current business volume.”

The job cuts represent under 3% of the transport segment workforce. Affected workers were offered severance pay.

Oshkosh Corp. reported third quarter sales of $2.84 billion, up 5.7% over third quarter of 2025, but its net income was $138.4 million, down from $196.2 million in the same quarter of 2025.

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As a result, the company has lowered its full-year guidance.