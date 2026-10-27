Outlook Group acquires Pewaukee’s ABX

Outlook Group, a single-source provider of printed packaging and a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, has completed the acquisition and integration of the Pewaukee facility of ABX – Innovative Packaging Solutions.

The facility, its equipment, its customer relationships, and the production team that runs it are now fully part of Outlook Group.

The Pewaukee operation adds three capabilities to Outlook Group: specialty label production, additional flexible packaging capacity, and conductive film printing, including in-house ink formulation, for medical and electronic applications. These now sit alongside the pressure-sensitive labels, flexible packaging, folding cartons, and integrated contract packaging produced at the company’s two Neenah facilities.

“The equipment mattered, but it wasn’t the reason we did this deal,” said Clay Davis, CEO of Outlook Group. “Conductive film printing is difficult work, and the Pewaukee team has spent years getting it right. We acquired a group of people who know how to do something very few converters can do. Our job since the deal closed has been to make sure they have what they need to keep doing it.”

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The Pewaukee facility’s production, quality, and customer service staff have all stayed on and been welcomed into the Outlook Group team. The integration is complete, and the facility has completed its ISO 9001 recertification under Outlook Group ownership.

Alongside the acquisition, Outlook Group has introduced a refreshed brand: a new logo, updated look, and a sharper point of view. The name, the people, and the Neenah headquarters are unchanged.

“Customers don’t choose us for a press. They choose us for the people standing behind it,” Davis said. “The refreshed brand says that out loud, and Pewaukee gives us more of those people. Same commitment to making our customers’ work easier — now with a deeper bench to deliver on it.”

“The Outlook Group team executed this acquisition the way we hoped they would — quickly, carefully, and with the Pewaukee team brought along from day one,” said Ryan Miller, Managing Director at Aterian Investment Partners. “Pewaukee adds capabilities to the platform that are hard to replicate, and it reflects what drew us to Outlook Group: a strong management team and a high-touch service model. We look forward to continuing to support the company’s growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions.”

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Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.